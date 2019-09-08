'PM's son correct: Rabin killed Holocaust survivors on Altalena'

Attorney Yoram Sheftel defends Yair Netanyahu, says Yitzhak Rabin ordered attack on Altalena which had many Holocaust survivors on board.

Attorney and right-wing talk radio host Yoram Sheftel defended recent comments by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, backing his accusation that former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin murdered Holocaust survivors.

"At Rabin's instruction, 900 passengers on the Altalena were fired at, many of whom were Holocaust survivors. They shot at them even as they jumped into the water. Rabin gave the order to shoot at Holocaust survivors. That is the story, and there is no denying it. The prime minister knows what a false media attack he will have to deal with if he does not disapprove of his son's words," Sheftel told Galai Tzahal (Army Radio).

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed reservations last night about his son's tweet, which stated: "Rabin murdered Holocaust survivors on the Altalena. Rabin brought Arafat and tens of thousands of terrorists from Tunis and caused the deaths of 2,000 Israelis."

Netanyahu's spokesman, Ofer Golan, issued a statement following the conclusion of the Sabbath making clear that Prime Minister Netanyahu disapproved of the comments written by his son.

"I do not agree with the comments my son Yair wrote about the late Yitzhak Rabin. Yair's positions are solely his own and are his opinion," the statement said.