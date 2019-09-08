Kahlon: Camera bill about purity of elections

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon stated that "the issue of cameras is very important for the purity of the elections."

The Kulanu leader made the statement as he prepared for the government's debate today over the bill to install cameras at polling stations during the upcoming elections next week.

The hearing will be held by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who will try to convince the ministers to oppose the bill. The Likud party has made it clear that the bill will be submitted even if it has a slim chance of passing.

The attorney general is expected to make it clear to ministers that, as a transitional government, it will not be able to pass such a law, as well as state that placing cameras may create a nuisance that would make it difficult for the election to proceed properly.

Minister Kahlon stated in an interview with Reshet Bet that election fraud was a significant problem in the previous elections in April.

"There were serious irregularities that are still being investigated. It should be investigated," he added, asserting that if the attorney general continues to hold his objection, it is hard for him to believe that anyone will try to pass the bill. "This is a correct and obvious step. We're just asking for transparency here and not to hide anything here. We should investigate precise who it is that wants to hide things."