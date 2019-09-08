IAEA: We have inspectors on the ground in Iran

IAEA says its inspectors will look into reports that Tehran began injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of 2015 deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, said Saturday it has inspectors on the ground in Iran who will be able to look into reports that Tehran began injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The IAEA told The Associated Press it was aware of the reports "related to Iran's centrifuge research and development."

The agency added that "inspectors are on the ground in Iran and they will report any relevant activities to IAEA headquarters."

The IAEA’s announcement follows a report in the Wall Street Journal earlier this week that Iran is stifling a United Nations probe of its alleged storage of nuclear equipment and radioactive material in Tehran.

Diplomats told the newspaper that Iran has refused to provide answers to important questions raised by the IAEA over allegations, first made public by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu during his speech at the UN General Assembly a year ago, that Iran had established a now-dismantled site in Tehran to store equipment and material used during past nuclear weapons work.

Meanwhile, the IAEA announced on Friday that its acting Director General Cornel Feruta would be traveling to Iran.

The visit comes a week after the IAEA released its latest report, in which it said that Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium and refining it to a higher purity than allowed.

It also comes before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

Feruta is scheduled to meet on Sunday with high-ranking officials in Tehran as part of what it said were its "ongoing interactions" related to its monitoring under the nuclear deal.