Dorian hits Canadian province of Nova Scotia

Hundreds of thousands without power in Canadian province of Nova Scotia after Dorian makes landfall, causing heavy damage.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia after Dorian made landfall on Saturday.

Many communities within the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) are currently affected by the outages, with Nova Scotia Power attributing the cause to high winds, rain and damaged power lines, according to Global News.

More than 375,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were off the grid as of Saturday night, and in the province of New Brunswick, more than 64,000 households and businesses lost power, most in the southern reaches of the province.

Peter Andrews, deputy chief of operations for Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, said at a news conference Saturday evening that there have been no reports of significant injuries or deaths so far.

The winds have caused damage, however, including uprooting trees, blowing off part of a roof and causing a construction crane to collapse, reported Global News.

Though Dorian was a Category 2 hurricane as it approached Atlantic Canada, the storm made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone at 7:15 p.m. local time, according to Environment Canada.

Dorian, which made landfall southwest of Halifax on the Chebucto Peninsula between Terence Bay and Sambro, has brought sustained winds of nearly 150 km/h.

As of 8:42 p.m. local time, hurricane warnings are in effect for central and eastern Nova’s Scotia as well as the south shore, plus western Newfoundland. Watches are in place for eastern Prince Edward Island and the Magdalen Islands.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, Ralph Goodale, said in a tweet that Nova Scotia has requested help from the feds with Dorian, and now the Canadian Armed Forces are mobilizing to deploy to assist with recovery.