IDF attacks targets in northern and central Gaza

Israel Air Force planes fired three missiles at a Hamas target in central Gaza, reports say.

The IDF on Saturday night began attacking targets in northern and central Gaza.

According to Arab media, Israel Air Force planes fired three missiles at a Hamas target in central Gaza.

"Earlier today, a drone infiltrated into Israeli airspace from the Gaza Strip and dropped an explosive device on a military vehicle," an IDF spokesman said.

"In response, IDF fighter jets and an IDF aircraft recently struck a number of Hamas military targets, including offensive naval equipment and two military compounds belonging to Hamas' aerial array in the northern and central Gaza Strip.



"The IDF will continue operating against all efforts to harm Israeli civilians and soldiers and holds Hamas responsible for all that transpires in the Gaza Strip and emanates from it."

On Saturday, three armed Gazans attempted to cross into Israel and were arrested by the IDF.

Also on Saturday, the IDF arrested an armed Gazan who had successfully infiltrated into Israel.

On Friday night, Gazan terrorists fired five rockets into Israel. One of the rockets exploded in an Israeli town.