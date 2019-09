Cooler weather, light rainfall, may be in the cards for next week.

After a relatively pleasant weekend, Israelis can continue to expect cooler weather throughout the beginning of next week.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, with relatively pleasant temperatures, and Israel's mountainous regions will see temperatures below seasonal average.

Light rains may fall in northern and central Israel.

Monday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a slight rise in temperatures.

According to Meteo-tech Tuesday will see an additional slight rise in temperatures.