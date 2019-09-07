Acting IAEA chief to meet Iranian officials

Meeting follows IAEA report indicating that Iran has gone further in breaching commitments under 2015 deal.

The acting chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Cornel Feruta, will meet senior Iranian officials in Tehran on Sunday, a spokesman said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“The visit is part of ongoing interactions between the IAEA and Iran,” the spokesman said.

The IAEA is the UN nuclear watchdog which oversees Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers.

The visit comes a week after the IAEA released its latest report, in which it said that Iran has gone further in breaching its nuclear deal with world powers, increasing its stock of enriched uranium and refining it to a higher purity than allowed.

It also comes before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors next week.

The UN’s nuclear watchdog said in July that Iran had exceeded both its 202.8-kg limit on enriched uranium stock and its 3.67% cap on the fissile purity to which Tehran is allowed to refine uranium.

The Iran nuclear deal has been in danger of collapsing ever since US President Donald Trump withdrew from it last May. He later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

Iran, in turn, has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)