Neo-Nazis to demonstrate outside Israeli Embassy in The Hague

Dutch city it has no grounds to ban neo-Nazi group's planned demonstration outside the Israeli Embassy.

A neo-Nazi group will demonstrate this month outside the Israeli Embassy in The Hague and the municipality says it has no grounds to ban the protest, JTA reported Friday.

Israel’s embassy, the Dutch Jewish community and various politicians have protested the decision not to prevent the Racial Volunteer Force group from holding the protest on September 28, the AD news site reported.

An online petition against the event has received about 2,000 signatures in two days.

A spokesperson for Mayor Pauline Krikke told AD, however, that there is “no judicial ground” to ban the event, though it has been brought to the attention of the prosecution service for monitoring purposes.

“We are a liberal country in favor of freedom of expression, but neo-Nazis can’t be tolerated,” Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon was quoted as saying. “This is tragic for the Netherlands and Europe.”

The Racial Volunteer Force, which on Facebook lists Adolf Hitler as its “führer,” wrote about the event that it was protesting the “shadowy dealings of the Zionist lobby,” including the anti-Muslim lawmaker Geert Wilders. They call him a “Zionist pig.”

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel also protested the decision to allow the demonstration, according to JTA.

The Netherlands saw a major increase in recorded anti-Semitic incidents last year, in which a record 230 cases were recorded.

In March, vandals suspected of being soccer hooligans from The Hague painted graffiti, including swastikas and anti-Semitic texts, on buildings in Amsterdam.

Last summer, Dutch police apprehended a man whom they accused of drawing swastikas on the external wall of the capital’s oldest Jewish cemetery.

In January of 2018, police launched an investigation into vandalism at a synagogue and a hospice for people dying of terminal diseases.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)