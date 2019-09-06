Saved by the shade: 9-month-old baby rescued from locked car

Second child rescued after being forgotten in locked car Friday. 9-month-old baby likely saved by shade which kept car from extreme heat.

A nine-month-old baby was rescued after being left in a locked car for hours, the second such incident in Israel on Friday.

Emergency first responders from United Hatzalah were dispatched to the car in question, which was parked on Efraim Elnekave Street in the coastal city of Netanya.

The child was treated at the scene before being evacuated to Laniado Medical Center in Netanya.

While the baby had been left in the car for hours, the child was spared the more extreme temperatures car interiors often reach when left in direct sunlight for an extended period of time, said United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Mendy Oshky, who noted that the car had been parked in the shade.

"When we arrived at the scene family members of the infant told us that the child had been locked in the car for an elongated period of time. Miraculously, the car was parked in a shady spot and this prevented a tragedy from occurring.”

“I together with the other EMS personnel that responded treated the infant at the scene before he was transported by an intensive care ambulance to Laniado Hospital. The child was fully conscious when he was transported."

Earlier on Friday, a baby was rescued from a car in a parking lot at a shopping center in the central Israeli city of Modi’in.

The child was suffering from heat stroke, and was evacuated to Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Tzrifin in moderate, stable condition.