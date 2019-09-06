'Free Palestine' spray painted on Spanish synagogue

The front door of a synagogue in Barcelona, Spain was vandalized by unidentified perpetrators who spray painted “free Palestine” on it.

The incident happened Wednesday at the Synagogue of the Jewish Community of Barcelona, the El Nacional website reported Thursday.

News of the incident at the Jewish community’s main house of worship prompted much rebuke online.

“Confusing a synagogue with the State of Israel reflects a racist mentality,” Jaume Padrós, president of the Official College of Physicians of Barcelona, wrote on Twitter. The incident has been reported to police, who are investigating but have no suspects in custody.

Separately, a court in southern Spain on Monday nullified the adoption of a boycott of Israel as policy at the town of La Rambla near Cordoba.

The city council of La Ramble passed a resolution declaring itself a “space free of Israeli apartheid” and a supporter of the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against the Jewish state, or BDS.

The pro-Israel group ACOM petitioned the court to nullify the resolution, which the Contentious Administrative Court number 3 of Cordoba did Monday. The resolution, the judge wrote, runs “contrary to the principle of equality and non-discrimination,” ACOM wrote in a statement Thursday.

So far, legal initiatives by ACOM have resulted in the scrapping of 47 resolutions promoting BDS. Several other groups have also petitioned against BDS in Spain, resulting in multiple additional reversals.