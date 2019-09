Is Jewish self-hatred a defense mechanism aimed at getting the world to love Jews and Israel?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the phenomenon of Jewish self-hatred as a possible ploy to get anti-Semites to have sympathy, compassion, and support for Jews and Israel (as crazy as this sounds).

Minskoff discusses how Jews could earn the respect of a world often so hostile to the Jewish people and Israel.