Anti-Semitism in Europe: Who is enabling attacks on Jews?

Statements by Mahmoud Abbas and attacks on Jews in Europe: Anti-Semitism again raises its yet again head.

Swastika graffiti
Jay Shapiro looks at the roots of the rise in anti-Semitism throughout Europe.

In his opinion, European anti-Semitism is a characteristic of both the Left and the Right so it is doubly dangerous for Jews.

