Jay Shapiro looks at the roots of the rise in anti-Semitism throughout Europe.
In his opinion, European anti-Semitism is a characteristic of both the Left and the Right so it is doubly dangerous for Jews.
Tags:Radio, Antisemitism
Anti-Semitism in Europe: Who is enabling attacks on Jews?
Statements by Mahmoud Abbas and attacks on Jews in Europe: Anti-Semitism again raises its yet again head.
