Baby hospitalized after being forgotten in car in Modiin

The boy, who is roughly 14-months old, was pulled from a locked car in a parking lot at a shopping center in Modi’in just before 11:00 a.m. Friday, after apparently being forgotten in the vehicle.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the incident to treat the child. After being treated at the scene, the boy was evacuated via ambulance to the Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh) in Tzrifin.

“After a report was received at 10:49 a.m. by the 101 emergency phone line, paramedics were dispatched to the scene and provided first aid to a baby and evacuated him to the hospital while he was fully conscious.”

The child suffered from heat stroke, and his condition is said to be moderate and stable.

“A one-year-and-two-month-old baby boy was brought to the emergency room after being forgotten in a car near an industrial zone in Modi’in for roughly two hours,” hospital officials said. “His condition is moderate.”

MDA paramedic Oren Keiner said that when he arrived on the scene, he found the child already pulled from the car. “When I got there, I saw the child outside of the vehicle. I was told that he had been in the locked car for several hours in the morning. We quickly brought him into the cold air inside the mobile treatment unit in order to perform medical examinations. Then we evacuated him in stable condition and while fully conscious to the hospital.”