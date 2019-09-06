'Jeremy Corbyn is so anti-Semitic I want to physically hurt him'

Music manager and television personality Sharon Osbourne, wife of heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne, excoriated Labour UK chief Jeremy Corbyn over the rise in anti-Semitism within the party, saying she wished she could cause him “physical” injury.

Mrs. Osbourne, born Sharon Rachel Levy, spoke with The Sun this week, following her appearance on the BBC’s “Who Do You Think You Are?” program, which delved into the 66-year-old businesswoman’s family tree.

In the interview, Osbourne, who was born to a Jewish father and Irish Catholic mother, recalled the abuse her father suffered as a Jewish soldier in the British army during World War II.

“His name was Levy so of course they knew he was a Jew. There he was fighting for his country and everybody was torturing him. People from his own country were torturing him.”

“They’d wake him up at two or three in the morning and it’s [pouring] down with rain and they’re getting him to dig a hole outside. He’s like ‘Why am I doing this?’ And they’re going, ‘Because you’re a f***ing Jew and this war is over you and this is why we have to fight.”

While discussing the issue of anti-Semitism in Britain, Osbourne lamented the rise of anti-Jewish bigotry within the Labour party, lambasting party chairman Jeremy Corbyn.

“Oh my God, I hate him so much,” said Osbourne. “I want to hurt him. I want to physically hurt this man. He is the most arrogant, ugly f**k. I want to hurt him. Oh my God, he is revolting, so ugly, inside and out. This ugliness oozes from him, he’s repulsive.”

The former X-Factor judge and The Osbournes reality TV show star sparked controversy three years ago when she said she had voted in favor of Brexit, saying the UK was “becoming like Hong Kong, so overpopulated, so congested,” and called for reductions in foreign immigration to the UK.