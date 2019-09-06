Jewish leaders thank Greenblatt

Arthur Stark, Chairman, and Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, thanked the US Representative for International Negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, who stepped down from his post on Thursday.

"We are deeply grateful for the devoted service of Jason Greenblatt as Special Envoy for Middle East Peace. Since assuming his role, he has been among the strongest advocates of the US-Israel relationship and advancing peace in the region. We thank him for his tireless and dedicated efforts and his personal sacrifice,” Stark and Hoenlein wrote in a statement.

“Jason always made himself available to discuss the Administration’s efforts and the issues on which he was engaged. We hope to see his important work yield results in the coming months. We wish him all the best in the future," they added.

The White House stated earlier on Thursday that Greenblatt had originally intended to serve as special envoy for two years, but stayed on longer as the roll-out of the peace plan was continuously delayed.

Greenblatt said that he was "incredibly grateful to have been part of a team that drafted a vision for peace. This vision has the potential to vastly improve the lives of millions of Israelis, Palestinians and others in the region."

He further stated that he is looking forward to returning to New Jersey with his family.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman spoke to Arutz Sheva about Greenblatt’s resignation and described him as “a dear friend, an extremely valued colleague who worked extremely hard, at great personal sacrifice.”

"His contribution has been enormous to our efforts. He's a tremendous patriot, a great lover of the United States and a big believer in the strengthening of the relationship between the US and Israel. I would say, to a certain extent, repairing, in the first instance, the relationship between the United States and Israel, and then strengthening it," said Friedman.

Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) official Hanan Ashrawi, however, said Greenblatt’s resignation is an "admission of failure" for the White House's peace plan.