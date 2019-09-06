Montreal taxi driver charged following assault of Jewish man

Former taxi driver charged after assault of a Jewish man on July 28.

A former taxi driver has been charged after a violent assault of a Jewish man on July 28, 2019, B’nai Brith Canada said in a statement on Thursday.

As reported at the time by B'nai Brith Canada, a taxi driver in Montreal was caught on camera violently assaulting a visibly Jewish man in a parking garage.

The perpetrator allegedly hurled anti-Semitic insults at the victim before proceeding to punch him repeatedly. He was eventually confronted by a parking supervisor and fled the scene.

The driver was immediately fired by Taxi Champlain once his identity became known, and the company's president assured B'nai Brith that it "do[es] not tolerate any form of aggressive or violent behavior, least of all racist actions."

Montreal police told B'nai Brith on Thursday that the suspect was arrested on August 21, following an investigation process. Police did not immediately provide B'nai Brith with the suspect's name or the nature of his charges.

The accused will appear in court in Montreal on September 18.

"It is comforting to learn that the alleged perpetrator of this shocking hate crime has been charged," said Michael Mostyn, Chief Executive Officer of B'nai Brith Canada.

"Violent attacks such as this one cannot be tolerated and must always be met with severe legal consequences," he added.

Data released by Statistics Canada in July found that Canadian Jews were the most targeted group for hate crimes in 2018, a trend continuing from the previous two years.

In total, police across Canada reported 347 hate crimes targeting Jews in 2018, down marginally from the 2017 figure of 360. However, anti-Jewish hate crimes amounted to 19% of the national total, even though Jews account for only about 1% of the Canadian population.

The report was consistent with B’nai Brith’s 2018 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents. The Audit found an overall increase in the number of incidents in 2018, but a slight decrease in cases of vandalism and violence, which are more likely to be recorded by police as hate crimes than cases of harassment.