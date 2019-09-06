Iran yet again scales back commitments to nuclear deal

Iran informs EU that it has halted its commitments on research and development as agreed upon in 2015 deal.

Iranian media reported on Thursday night that Iran has taken another step to further scale back its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal.

According to the reports, Iran will halt its commitments on research and development.

The reports said that the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced the move in a letter from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

The announcement comes a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that his country’s next step in reducing its commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal would be the development of nuclear centrifuges.

“We will take all necessary steps to protect the Iranian nation’s rights and interests,” said Rouhani.

“Our third step [in reducing Iran’s commitment to the 2015 nuclear deal] involves the development of centrifuges. We will take this step on Friday,” he added.

Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal signed with world powers in retaliation for US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement last May.

Trump later imposed two rounds of sanctions on Iran, the latest of which went into effect in November of 2018.

The European signatories have vowed to help Iran evade the economic sanctions imposed by the US, shielding companies doing business with the rogue state in an effort to preserve the Iran nuclear deal.

So far, however, talks between Iran and the European signatories have not yielded results.

Earlier this week, France offered 14 billion Euros in credit, backed by Iranian oil, if Tehran complies with the nuclear deal. French officials acknowledged, however, that any such arrangement would require US support.