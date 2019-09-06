Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reacted on Thursday to the possibility that the United States will be able to hold significant talks with Iran, and even arrange a meeting between President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

"It's a possibility that exists. I can't tell you when and if there will be talks between Trump and Rouhani, but I'm sure the President will bring a much more assertive and sober approach than has been the case so far. Of course, I'm not telling the US President when and who to meet," Netanyahu told reporters.

Netanyahu noted that there is full coordination on the Iranian issue between Washington and Jerusalem. "President Trump's basic approach is that the agreement paves Iran's way to unlimited uranium enrichment and the agreement does not encompass other issues such as ballistic missiles and Iran's aggression in the region."

The Prime Minister also discussed France's attempts to negotiate with the Iranians. "I thought Macron's invitation to Zarif on the same day that Iran was planning simultaneous attacks on us was inappropriate. I told him this when I spoke to him on the phone, and even today I think what it takes is more pressure - because I see the effect of the pressure."

Netanyahu dismissed the criticism against him over his visit to London. "This is not a whim and not a show and it's not that we are creating a virtual reality here. The meeting with the US Secretary of Defense is very important. We concluded after phone calls that there were things that need to be talked about eye to eye. We are here to address the problems that are piling up around us."