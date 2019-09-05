Zehut leaders express support for Yamina

Former Zehut leaders Gilad Alper, Libby Molad and Refael Minnes declared their support of New Right leaders Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, and the Yemina party on Thursday night.

The Zehut party approved an agreement between party leader Moshe Feiglin and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for Zehut to drop out of the upcoming elections earlier this week. As part of the agreement, Feiglin is joining the Likud.

Yemina and Zehut have had extensive discussions in recent days led by former minister Naftali Bennett to promote shared values ​​of liberalism, a free economy and individual liberty in the Knesset and government.

"I am proud that today we are embarking on a campaign for freedom in Israel," Bennett said. "I am proud that everything you have requested in the past month has been related to essential issues rather than jobs, the implementation of idea and not personal requests."

"Unfortunately, today the state of Israel suffers from excess centralization, bureaucracy, regulation, an inflated public sector, high and complex taxes and unnecessary state interference in individual life, Bennett continued. "Moshe Feiglin and Zehut members - you put your ideas of liberty and liberalism on the table, bringing them to the forefront of public discourse. And for that, I express my great appreciation."

Bennett said that the two parties have similar ideas and they will be able to implement them together. "In my various positions in the Knesset and in the government, I very much promoted Israeli economic freedom. In the next government, I intend to raise the flag of liberty and be the representative of the liberty camp in the Israeli government."

Bennett stated that the next government would act, among other things, to "curb the excessive power of the most powerful committees, deregulate the state of Israel in order to climb to the top ten in the world in the economic index in ease of doing business." He will also act to "dismantle cartels and monopolies like I overcame the university cartel and approved the first private university in Israel."

Bennett also promised to work to "remove barriers to competition and imports like I did in several areas to enable Israeli citizens to enjoy a variety of products at good prices, free up state land tied up in the land monopoly, and change labor laws to enable much more freedom, flexibility and responsibility for workers and employers."

In the upcoming coalition negotiations, Bennett intends to demand a reduction in the power of committees and a ban on strikes in essential services. "We will also require the implementation of the medical cannabis Appendix to relieve thousands of sick people who are undergoing indescribable suffering. It is time to stop this terrible omission and allow thousands of patients to receive the only medicine that brings relief to their pain."

"In the coming government, we will make sure to correct the distortion created by cannabis reform - every physician and psychiatrist in Israel will be able to prescribe cannabis for every patient, for any problem, in any amount the doctor may decide. The patient can change the type of cannabis according to his wishes, in accordance with the quantities prescribed by the doctor and with the approval of the pharmacist. If the public gives us enough political power, then both of these goals will be within reach."

Bennett added: "Friends, we're embarking on a new path today. People who value freedom in Israel are uniting today under one political platform. Gilad, Libby, Rafael and Tova, I'm glad that you are now partners and in a position from which you can influence Israel's economic policy."