Poll: Right in the lead, but cannot form coalition

Likud, Blue and White parties tied at 32 seats in latest poll, right leads 56 seats to 53.

The right-wing bloc continues to outperform the left-wing bloc, but neither can form a majority coalition, according to a new poll published Thursday night.

The poll, which was published by Channel 13 News, showed that if the elections were held today, the Likud and Blue and White parties would tie at 32 seats each.

The Yisrael Beyteinu party would finish third with 11 seats, while the United Arab List and Yamina parties would receive 10 seats each.

United Torah Judaism would receive eight seats, while the Democratic Union and Shas parties would receive six seats each. The Labor-Gesher list would receive five seats. Otzma Yehudit would fail to cross the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the right-wing bloc would receive 56 seats without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party, while the left-wing and Arab bloc would receive 53 seats.