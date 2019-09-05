'Greenblatt helped repair US-Israel relationship'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman spoke to Arutz Sheva Thursday evening about the resignation of Jason Greenblatt as US Special Envoy to the Middle East.

"Jason is a dear friend, an extremely valued colleague who worked extremely hard, at great personal sacrifice," Ambassador Friedman said.

"He lives in New Jersey. He's got six beautiful children and a beautiful wife. He'd leave them every Sunday night, work in Washington until Friday, and then go home. He's been doing it for almost three years. It's taken it's toll. He's entitled to return to his family, but he'll stay with us for a little bit longer to help complete some of the work we're doing.

"His contribution has been enormous to our efforts. He's a tremendous patriot, a great lover of the United States and a big believer in the strengthening of the relationship between the US and Israel. I would say, to a certain extent, repairing, in the first instance, the relationship between the United States and Israel, and then strengthening it," he said.

Ambassador Friedman said that Greenblatt's work on the US peace plan was completed and that "we'll be able to build on what he's done."