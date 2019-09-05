Shaked: Complacency on right is dangerous

Yamina leader Ayelet Shaked rejected the offer of Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who stated that he would welcome her and Naftali Bennett into his government, but not Bezalel Smotrich.

"Gantz can forget about it. He referred derisively to Smotrich, a member of my party. So I have nothing to talk with him about. I don't sit with people who insult my party members," Shaked told Arutz Sheva.

In her opinion, the most dangerous issue facing the right is the presence of smaller parties which will not clear the electoral threshold and waste thousands of votes. "The prime minister has issued a clear message that they have done a lot of polls and Otzma Yehudit has no chance of passing the threshold. Therefore, people who are thinking of voting for parties like Noam, Otzma Yehudit, and HaPiratim, I say they shouldn't vote for them, because this is where the right-wing government will rise and fall."

"There are enough right-wing parties to vote for. The votes must be left in the bloc. I have responsibility for the entire bloc. I think we can win.

Shaked refers to the fact that the prime minister is underestimating the size of the right-wing party. "I think the prime minister is making a big mistake when he says it doesn't matter if Orit Struck will be or not in the Knesset. It's very important that Orit Struck be in the Knesset, and for evidence I present what happened in Hevron yesterday. For a number of years, I worked in the Justice Ministry to solve the red tape in relation to the Hevron market, and the one who worked with me behind the scenes was Orit Struck."

"After the red tape was resolved, all that remained was for Netanyahu to send a letter to approve the construction and it did not happen. Without us the settlement will get stuck. We are the driving force of settling in Judea and Samaria," she said.

Shaked said that the right faces a crisis and would struggle to receive 61 Knesset seats. "There is a great sense of emergency. There is great complacency and indifference in the public. People need to be aroused and make sure everyone comes to vote."