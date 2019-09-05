Sa'ar: Gantz crossed line by attacking Netanyahu while abroad

MK Gideon Sa'ar was the only Knesset member from the Likud to attend the Channel 12 News Influencer Conference in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

In an interview at the conference, Sa'ar referred to Netanyahu's call for Likud members to boycott the conference. "I respect everyone who made their decision according to their own discretion. My decision was that it was proper to come. These are essentials platforms for us to express Likud's positions in order for the party to achieve the best results."

Regarding Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz's statement that Netanyahu should be traveling to Kiryat Shmona and not to London, Sa'ar said: "This is such impudence. I remember when we were in the opposition we had a rule - we didn't attack the prime minister when he was on a political mission abroad."

"The prime minister is on a mission - he's not shopping. He's sitting with the British prime minister who was elected recently and is one of Israel's greatest friends and discussing the most important topics about Israeli security. Gantz is well aware of which topics are discussed at meetings of this type and if he chooses to attack - that means he has no red lines. It was an attack solely for the sake of attack - disrespectful and inappropriate.

Sa'ar also addressed security incidents on the northern border. "In the Syrian arena, Israel took responsibility for a certain matter. In other matters that I won't address, Israel didn't take responsibility. But anyone with any intelligence understands that the current government led by Netanyahu is leading a bold, strong, uncompromising and level-headed stance."

"This stance is against two very critical things - the Iranian attempt to entrench itself in Syria, to build a third front in our neighboring country in order to achieve a serious blow to our civilian home front. The second point is Hezbollah's attempt - which is also an Iranian attempt - to attain precision missiles, which would completely change the face of our future confrontation with Hezbollah."

"When voting, the important thing to consider is who can face these huge security and political challenges? It also means standing up to Trump and Putin to back our operations. I think the nation is smart and will choose Likud."

Sa'ar estimates that the right-wing bloc will receive 61 seats and Netanyahu will be able to form a right-wing-haredi government. "Anyone who wants a Likud government, a right-wing government - it's a must that Likud be the biggest party. If we aren't the biggest party - in the reality of this tight race - we don't know how the formation of the government will end up. Therefore, that's our goal - and anyone who wants that kind of government shouldn't be enticed by Shas and other parties and vote only for Likud."