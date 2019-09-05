Watch: Undercover police thwart drug smugglers

Dozens of Arabs threw packages of drugs into Israel from Egypt, which were seized by IDF soldiers and border policemen.

Undercover border policemen thwarted the smuggling of drugs along the Israeli-Egyptian border on Wednesday night.

Shortly before sunrise, IDF soldiers and undercover border police officers spotted three Israeli vehicles arriving at the border fence and dozens of suspects on the Egyptian side of the border throwing packages over the fence.

The soldiers and policemen intervened and seized 18 packages of drugs that contained 300 kilograms of cannabis and hashish. They also confiscated two jeeps used by the suspected Arab smugglers.