Thirty-six fire crews are attempting to control a large fire that broke out Thursday at an oil plant in Haifa Thursday afternoon.

So far, a number of warehouses containing vegetable oil have caught fire. About a thousand containers of vegetable oil are stored at the plant, each weighing approximately one ton.

The black smoke which is rising from the area poses no immediate danger to civilians, authorities said.