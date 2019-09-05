Netanyahu to UK PM Johnson: Let's work together to counter Iran

PM meets British counterpart in London. 'You have always been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Thursday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

"Boris, it's always a pleasure to see you, especially now in your role as prime minister," Netanyahu told his British counterpart. "I want to say that you've been a great friend of the Jewish people and Israel. I applaud your strong stance against anti-Semitism and support for Israel's security."

"Our relations are at an all-time high, economically, trade, technology, defense cooperation. These are all great things.

"It's not that we lack challenges. We have the challenge of Iran's aggression and terrorism. I'd like to talk with you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace."

Prime Minister Johnson stated that he looked forward to talking with Netanyahu about efforts to achieve a Two State Solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

During his visit to the UK, tNetanyahu will also meet the US Secretary of Defense to discuss America ad Israel's efforts to counter Iranian aggression in the Middle East.