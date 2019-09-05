Smotrich to Gantz: Shame on you

Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded Thursday to Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz, who accused Smotrich of racism.

Speaking at the News 12 conference, Smotrich said of Gantz: "He's been stuttering for months and can't get a single sentence out."

"Gantz joined Lapid and Liberman's false incitement campaign against the religious Zionist community," he said. "I find it disgusting to try to demonize and delegitimize religious Zionism. The best soldiers and officers. You will meet them in economics, agriculture and settlements."

"Gantz, shame on you," Smotrich added.

Addressing the upcoming elections, Smotrich said that "there is no one percent chance that Otzma Yehudi] will pass the threshold. They ran five times in the last 20 years, each time with the same campaign and the same slogans. It's just vanity. They will not pass. The question is whether they will waste one Knesset seat or three. That could be the difference between the rise and fall of the right-wing government."

"If the Likud is big then Netanyahu will be prime minister," he said. But he would be the head of a left-wing government [without Yamina]. I don't care what the government is called, I care about what it does, what its policies and basic ideologies are. In the last elections, if Zehut and the New Right had been with us then the right would have had 65 seats without Liberman."

"If the results of the elections reflect the true composition of the population of Israel, the right-wing government will be formed. The problem is the dissatisfaction of people on the right who think they are punishing us and actually punishing themselves."