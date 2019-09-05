Bennett: For right-wing government - vote Yamina

Bennett says polls conducted by Netanyahu indicate Otzma and Noam won't get into Knesset. "They're about to waste two-and-a-half seats."

Arutz Sheva spoke to Yamina Knesset candidate Naftali Bennett during the B'Sheva conference about his efforts ahead of the Knesset election.

Bennett said that he’s working to persuade people that “if they want a right-wing national government, there’s only one party to vote for - Yamina led by Ayelet Shaked.”

He emphasized that he wasn’t out to attack other right-parties: “That’s none of my business.”

“My business is to create a right-wing government. We know as a fact that there’s zero chance Otzma or Noam will pass the threshold. Netanyahu himself conducted the best and deepest series of polls, and he came to the conclusion that they’re about to waste two-and-a-half seats in the next Knesset.

“Those are exactly the seats we need to get a right-wing government.”

Asked to address Likud attempts to draw voters away from Yamina to Likud, Bennett said he didn’t want to “fight within the camp.”

“We have to focus on gaining more votes for the right-wing.”