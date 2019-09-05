Likud's battle with Yisrael Beytenu continues for the Russian vote, and the party is exploiting every means that can possibly be mobilized for the campaign.

Those in charge of assigning Likud ballot committee spots have been instructed to assign as many candidates as possible from the former Soviet Union immigrant community.

The order came from senior Likud election headquarters. "Did you assign Russians? There is an order from the top to integrate as many Russians at voting stations as possible," the person in charge of the field was told.

These represent thousands of positions on behalf of the Likud movement, the remuneration for which ranges from NIS 550 per half work day to about NIS 1,500 for a full work day.

At the same time, there was an order to integrate at the polls as many as possible from supporters of Kulanu's former Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, to strengthen their loyalty to the Likud.

In the past, those responsible for appointing Likud ballot committee members were instructed to prefer Likud members, but this time the guidelines reaching the field from election headquarters have changed.