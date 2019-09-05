Senior Zehut officials to endorse Yamina

The heads of the New Right, Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, will hold a joint press conference with former senior Zehut party members Gilad Alper, Libby Molad and Refael Minnes on Thursday evening.

At the press conference, the three are expected to declare support for the Yamina list in the upcoming Knesset elections in less than two weeks.

A statement ahead of the press conference said, "The message of former Zehut heads comes in the face of intense contacts between the sides in recent days to promote shared values ​​and ideas of liberalism, free economy and individual liberty."

Economist Gilad Alper, who is considered the most prominent figure in Zehut after Chairman Moshe Feiglin, was in third place on the Zehut list for the 21st Knesset, and second place on the list for the 22nd Knesset before Zehut dropped out of the race.

Libby Molad was placed 5th on the list for the 21st Knesset and resigned from the list before submission of lists for the 22nd Knesset. Dr. Refael Minnes was placed 7th in the list for the 21st Knesset elections and 5th in the list for the 22nd Knesset elections.