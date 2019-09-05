Druze delegation to Syria arrested at border

Dozens of Galilee and Carmel Druze attempting to reach Syria via Jordan arrested at Jordan River border crossing.

Police arrested dozens of Druze men from the Galilee and Carmel communities today attempting to reach Syria via Jordan to meet with government officials in violation of the law.

This morning their departure from the Jordan River border crossing was prevented. Buses and private vehicles were detained there.

The Israeli police said, "In the course of an investigation conducted in recent months by the Israel Police in cooperation with the Shin Bet, it emerged that a delegation from the Galilee and Carmel communities intended to visit Syria's enemy state and meet with government officials in contravention of the law."

Police said that after the initiative was unveiled, "the expected participants were warned and it was explained to them that their intent and actions would compromise the security of the State and its citizens.

"Despite the warnings, a short while ago at the Jordan River crossing, dozens of people arrived to cross the border from Jordan to Syria. Buses and private vehicles were detained there," police said.