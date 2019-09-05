Widow of stone-throwing attack victim remarries

Puah, who lost husband Asher and son Yonatan in rock attack eight years ago, remarries; her daughter, born months after attack, accompanies.

Puah Palmer (née Peretz), who lost her husband Asher and toddler son Yonatan in a rock attack north of Hevron in September 2011, remarried last night.

She was accompanied by her seven-year-old daughter Orit, who was born four months after the attack in which Asher and Yonatan were murdered.

The attack occurred while Asher and his son were traveling in their vehicles on the road connecting Kiryat Arba and Hevron to Gush Etzion.

A group of four Arabs threw two rocks at the vehicle, resulting in the deaths of Asher and Yonatan.

Wahal al-Arja, a former Palestinian Authority security official who threw rocks at the vehicle, was sentenced in 2014 to two cumulative life sentences and another 58 years in prison. Another member of the squad, Ali Sa'eda, was sentenced to two cumulative life sentences and another 50 years in prison. Sa'eda was also required to compensate the family members for a preliminary amount of NIS 3.5 million.