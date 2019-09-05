PA outraged over Netanyahu's visit to Hevron

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said that "Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin's break-in to Hevron is a dangerous escalation and a provocation of the feelings of Muslims," as he put it.

He was responding to the visit of Netanyahu and Rivlin in Hevron on Wednesday, where they took part at a conference marking the 90th and anniversary of the 1929 riots in which Arabs massacred 67 Jews in Hevron.

Abu Rudeineh described Wednesday’s event as "a continuation of the attacks on the holy sites of Islam and Christianity in Jerusalem and Hevron."

"We warn of the dangerous consequences of this break-in carried out by Netanyahu in order to win the votes of the Israeli far-right, and which was carried out as part of the occupation’s plans to Judaize the Old City of Hevron, including the Cave of the Patriarchs," he charged.

Abu Rudeineh called on the international community to intervene to "curb Israeli activity in Hevron and the Cave of the Patriarchs."