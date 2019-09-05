PA: Israel harming the Jordanian currency

Palestinian official says Israel flooding the PA markets with the shekel in an attempt to destroy the Jordanian and Palestinian economies.

Azmi al-Shuyuhi, who heads the Palestinian Society for Consumer Protection, claims that there is a new Israeli plan targeting the use of Jordanian dinars in Palestinian Arab markets.

In a statement released on Wednesday and quoted by the Ma'an news agency, Shuyuhi said that the alleged plan to “Judaize the Palestinian markets" seeks to replace the Jordanian dinar with the Israeli shekel and local Palestinian goods with Israeli goods.

He claimed that Israel wants to flood the Palestinian markets with the Israeli shekel until it becomes the only trading currency.

Shuyuhi called the Israeli policy a "colonialist" step and a "massacre of the Jordanian dinar serving the goal of demolishing the Jordanian and Palestinian economy in order to pressure the leadership to agree to concessions on Palestinian national rights and to the ‘Deal of the Century’ that would eliminate the Palestinian issue."