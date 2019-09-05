Be your own gatekeeper, and wake up beautiful you

Rosh Hashanah is around the corner and now is the time to prepare to stand before the Creator and declare Him King of all creation.

The beautiful month of Elul has arrived with all its promise and potential to re-examine our paths and polish and perfect and improve the person we want to and are meant to be.

This week's parashat Shoftim instructs Israel how to create a just and righteous nation in the land and that no man, not even the appointed king of Israel, is bigger or better than his brother.

All this in this week's Temple Talk.