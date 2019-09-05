Joint List chairman: Ayelet Shaked is 'dangerous'

Ayman Odeh reveals his opinions on Israeli politicians: "Netanyahu is the worst prime minister ever; I have an affection for Litzman."

Joint List chairman MK Ayman Odeh said on Wednesday that he does not intend to join the next coalition, even if Benny Gantz heads it.

Speaking with Reshet Bet radio, Odeh said that if he is to be appointed a minister, he considers himself the next Minister of Culture of the State of Israel.

MK Odeh was asked in the interview what he thought of some of the politicians in Israel.

About Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Odeh said that he was "the worst prime minister ever." He called Gantz "a copy of the right".

On Yair Lapid, Odeh said, "A man with a very thin platform, who follows the lead of the public and does not lead the public." He called Avigdor Liberman "a little fascist."

Nitzan Horowitz, head of the Democratic Union, is "a good man" according to Odeh, while Stav Shafir "was better during the social protest than afterwards."

Odeh described Ahmed Tibi as "a smart, impressive, true partner". On Hanin Zoabi, Odeh said that she is "a woman who is honest with herself, believes in what she does. We have differences of opinion in both ideology and style, but I respect her."

MK Odeh claimed that Ayelet Shaked is "very dangerous, very dangerous to the democratic sphere", and that Naftali Bennett is "a dangerous person in the sense of multiplying settlements and eliminating any possibility of peace."

Odeh surprised, however, when he spoke of United Torah Judaism’s Yaakov Litzman, saying, "He is my neighbor in the Knesset, I have an affection for him."