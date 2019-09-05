A glimpse into Israel's brain war against Iran

The amazing technology behind Israel’s shadow war with Iran and Hezbollah.

Rod Reuven Dovid Bryant and Jerry Gordon talk with Dr. Stephen Bryen, former Reagan era Defense official, premier Washington-based military technology expert and Asia Times columnist.

The discussion focuses on the technology behind Israeli successes in late August 2019 against Iran’s Quds Force and proxies Hezbollah and the Shiite Popular Mobilization Forces in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq.

They also delve into the Russian disastrous test of a nuclear reactor powered missile in the Arctic region, the race to develop hypersonic missiles and the lack of anti-effective missile defense by the US.