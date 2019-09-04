US sanctions Iranian shipping network

US Treasury sanctions 16 companies, multiple vessels as part of Revolutionary Guard-run network to ship oil to Syria.

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian shipping network for supplying millions of barrels of oil to the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad.

The sanctions target 16 corporate entities, 10 people and 11 vessels. One of the companies targeted by the sanctions is the Mehdi Group, a corporation based in India.

The shipping network is run by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, the US claimed.

US Treasury Department Undersecretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker,said that “The Iranian regime is leveraging a terrorist organization as its chief conduit for obfuscating and selling hundreds of millions of dollars of illicit oil to fuel its nefarious agenda."

The US and European Union have imposed sanctions on Syria, including on the importation of oil, over human rights violations committed by the Assad regime during the country's civil war.

The US has pursued the Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 in recent days in an attempt to prevent the ship from delivering crude oil to Syria. The vessel is currently moving slowly 50 nautical miles off the coast of Syria.