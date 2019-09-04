Trump: We won't lift sanctions on Iran

"It's not going to happen," Trump says.

Trump emphasized Wednesday that the US would not lift sanctions on Iran.

"It's not going to happen," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran said it was willing to return to the negotiating table with European powers and comply with the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, if the US backs a French offer to give Tehran 14 billion Euros ($15.4 billion) in credit.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, one of the architects of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), said Wednesday morning that his government was prepared to “return to the nuclear deal” – but only if it would be granted the line of credit and be able to spend its income “without any limitation”, a reference to Iran’s demand that the US waive its sanctions on Tehran.

The Islamic republic will comply with the 2015 nuclear deal “if and only if Iran is allowed to sell its oil and use the income earned by oil exports without any limitation then Tehran would return to the nuclear deal," Araghchi told reporters.