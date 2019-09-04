PM: We will not allow elections to be stolen

Attorney General advises government not to pass legislation allowing cameras at polling stations. Netanyahu vows to push legislation anyway.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice and Interior Ministers that "there is a legal impediment" to approving the camera law promoted by the government during the final weeks of the election campaign.

The bill is intended to allow party observers to document suspected offenses at polling stations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said in response, "We will continue the legislation to place cameras at the polling stations. The elections cannot be stolen."

The Likud party stated: "We were shocked to have received the Attorney General's position against the bill to allow cameras to be placed in the polling station in a way that would certainly prevent election theft by forging votes."

"The legal entities, whose duty it was in every way to counter the sure falsification of votes, are running in exactly the opposite way for uncertain reasons.

The party also said that "the Attorney General's position is particularly worrying in light of the fact that Justice Melcer determined that the forgery phenomenon is dangerous and must be fought, and even affected polls according to the recent police investigation."