'35 years ago, I was arrested in Moscow and sent to the Gulag. Who would have thought I'd be here today in Hevron as Knesset Speaker?'

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein affixed a mezuzah to the doorpost of the Machpelah House in Hevron Wednesday afternoon.

"On September 4, 35 years ago, I was arrested in Moscow and sent to Gulag. Who would have believed then that I, as the Speaker of the Knesset, would be allowed to fix a mezuzah in the Machpelah House opposite the Cave of the Patriarchs?" Edelstein said.

Rabbi Uzi Sharbaf, who invited Edelstein to Hevron, said: "The fact that the Knesset Speaker affixed a mezuzah hear today strengthens us by showing understanding that buying homes from Arabs throughout Hevron is the same as throughout the rest of Judea and Samaria."

"We urge the Israeli government to invest its lecturer and resources to buy more and more homes and settle with Jews," Rabbi Sharbaf added.