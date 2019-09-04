Smotrich, Shaked, answer Yair Netanyahu

Yamina leaders tell PM's son they will recommend Netanyahu for prime minister, ask him not to smear them ahead of election.

Yamina party leaders Ayelet Shaked and Bezalel Smotrich responded to Prime Minister Netanyahu's son Yair Netanyahu, who questioned whether they would recommend his father continue as prime minister after the September 17 elections.

"Don't make spins when you know perfectly well that they have no grip on reality," Smotrich asked the premier's son in a live Facebook video.

"Yair, we will only recommend your father to the prime minister and not anyone else so you can move forward," Shaked said.

Minister Smotrich added: "I have a great appreciation for your father, I also have quite a few disagreements with him and that is fine. Managing this is important and respectful. I definitely want to draw him far more to the right and I want to make sure that he does not establish another left-wing government as he did before."

"I have a great appreciation for him and I also have a great appreciation for you, and I think the campaign of debauchery and lies that you go through is unacceptable. I have no doubt that I would feel horrible and horrible if I went through it, so I ask you - don't adopt It.

"The sages said: 'That which is hateful to you, don't do unto others. Do not adopt the same methods, do not discredit, do not create campaigns. You know perfectly well that we are the right-wing party. You know perfectly well that your father is the only right-wing candidate for prime minister. You know perfectly well that we are going to recommend him and form a right-wing government.

"Yes, we have demands. That is correct. We want the government not to be a right-wing government in name only, but also in deeds. So in the coalition agreements we need to put in all the steps that are important to carry out."