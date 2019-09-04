Memorial for victims of 1929 riots held at Hevron cemetery. "It's time that a visit to the Cave be the most comfortable, natural thing."

The national memorial service for the 133 Jews murdered in the 1929 Hevron riots was held at noon Wednesday in the Hevron Cemetery, attended by Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, ministers, Knesset members and heads of the Jewish community in Hebron.

Edelstein, as Minister of Information and Diaspora, stated ten years ago that every decade a state ceremony will be held in Hevron, and this is the second time the ceremony is taking place.

"We will apply Israeli sovereignty in Hevron, make it a city and a mother in Israel," the Speaker of the Knesset promised in his speech. "90 years after 1929, we have to say clearly: It's time for Hevron, it's time for sovereignty in Hevron, it's time for the Jewish community in Hevron to grow. It's time for a visit to the Cave of the Patriarchs to be the easiest, most comfortable, most natural thing.

"It's time for Hevron to be a city and a mother in Israel - as it deserves, as those murdered in 1929 deserve, as we deserve. Holding a state ceremony in Hevron - is a step toward sovereignty."

Edelstein will affix a mezuzah in the “House of the Patriarchs” recently filled by Jewish families. "Redemption of homes in Hevron is another important step. But more needs to be done. With determination, independence, connection that comes from our eternal covenant at this place. Everything has to be done so that the next state ceremony, commemorating the centenary of the 1929 riots, will take place on the sovereign territory of the State of Israel - because it is time. ''





