'Blue and White trying to copy our campaign'

Yisrael Beytenu chair says center-left Blue and White party copied his campaign for secular and nationalist government.

Yisrael Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman accused Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz of copying his party's anti-haredi campaign.

At a conference hosted by the National Labor Federation in Eretz-Israel, Liberman responded to Gantz's "change of direction" election campaign, which promises a secular and nationalist government without haredim or National Religious parties.

"Blue and White are trying to copy Yisrael Beytenu's campaign," Liberman said. "Benny Gantz is going to find his way to the position of Defense Minister in [Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin] Netanyahu's government."

"We're not against haredim or religious people, we're against religious coercion. At home, I eat only kosher food, outside, I eat whatever tastes good," he added, reiterating his promise not to sit with the haredi parties or Yamina's United Right faction.

Liberman also said that he has nothing against the haredi public: "People are inventing an argument in order to force things on us. I sat with the haredim until they began harming the status quo."

"We're not holding new elections because of me," he said. "Elections were not on the horizon. It's Netanyahu who proposed the bill to dissolve the Knesset. What is certain is that we will not pass a bill to dissolve the Knesset a third time. I am certain that we will be the only ones able to form a nationalist unity government."

Liberman also said that he has no problem joining a Netanyahu-led government as long as the Prime Minister has not been indicted.

"I won't rule out sitting with Netanyahu, until there is a final ruling. After September 17, I'm turning off my phone and going to sleep. It doesn't matter what the results are, there will be a government."