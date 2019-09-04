Likud MK: 'It's either Likud or Lapid - for the entire term'

MK Gideon Sa'ar, number five on the Likud's list, on Wednesday morning slammed Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz for promising to create a secular government, without the Knesset's haredi parties.

"It's strange that it happened so quietly: Yesterday Blue and White's rotation deal was canceled, after Gantz removed the camouflage net and officially adopted Lapid's agenda of ruling out working with entire sectors of society and their elected officials. It's either Likud or [Blue and White leader Yair] Lapid - for the entire term," Sa'ar tweeted.

At an election conference in Be'er Sheva, Gantz promised to create a "a liberal unity government" without "extremists and blackmail," which he claimed would "represent the majority."

"Any Zionist party that wishes to join under the basic principles on which the majority of the public agrees - will be invited to join," he added. "We will establish a government that will represent the majority and also care for those who did not vote for it."

He also claimed that there was no need to negotiate with Likud officials, since "there will be a clear victory."