Rainfall in September?

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, and light rains may fall in northern Israel and along the coast. Temperatures will drop slightly, especially in Israel's mountainous regions.

Wednesday night will be cloudy or partly cloudy, with light rains in northern and central Israel.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, and light rains may fall in northern Israel and along the coast. Temperatures are expected to remain stable.

Friday will be partly cloudy or clear, with temperatures at seasonal average.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will drop slightly.