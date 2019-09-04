Report: Lebanese leaders support Hezbollah

The Lebanese government's stance on the recent tensions between Hezbollah and Israel provide the Lebanon-based terror group with significant support, Lebanon's Al Akhbar reported, quoting sources in the government.

The sources also said that Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri is currently supporting Hezbollah's activities.

Israel, meanwhile has pinned hopes on Hariri's seeming lack of support for the escalation, which caused internal conflicts in Lebanon.

On Sunday, Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terror group,attacked Israeli military targets near Avivim and Kibbutz Yir'on in northern Israel. No one was injured.

Israel responded by sending warplanes and artillery to attack 50 targets in southern Lebanon.

Hariri responded by appealed to France and the US to intervene and prevent further escalation.