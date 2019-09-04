IDF officer to pay Ethiopian soldier 18K shekels for racist slur

Former IDF officer discharged after he called an Ethiopian soldier a 'stinking negro' agrees to pay soldier 18,000 shekels.

A former IDF officer, who had served until recently as a company commander in the 101st Paratroopers Battalion, will pay an Ethiopian soldier who had served under his command 18,000 shekels ($5,083) as compensation after he insulted the soldier using a racial slur.

According to a report Wednesday by Yediot Ahronot, the former officer settled with the Ethiopian soldier, agreeing to pay him 18,000 shekels over an incident earlier this year in which the officer called the Israeli-Ethiopian soldier a “stinking kushi [negro]”.

The incident occurred at the end of a week of field training, when several soldiers pranked the officer by hiding his car keys. The officer accused the Ethiopian soldier taking part in the prank, at which time he used the racial slur.

“The stinking kushi [negro] did it,” the officer said.

After the soldier reported the incident to army authorities, the officer was ordered to apologize, and was later discharged from the IDF.

In the settlement agreement signed between the former officer and the soldier, the officer will pay the Ethiopian soldier 18,000 shekels and write a letter apologizing for the incident.