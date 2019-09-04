Do Jews believe in astrology or should they not get involved?

Rav Yitzchak and William are joined by Lorelai Kude, who has over forty years of experience in astrology as it relates to Jewish tradition.

Her Master’s thesis, “Yesh Mazal B’Yisarel,” translated as “There is Mazal in Israel,” is the answer to the often quoted source by most Jews that there is in fact no mazal or constellation in Israel, meaning that Jews don’t believe in, or shouldn’t be involved in astrology.

However, there are numerous sources from the sages of Judaism that say otherwise.

This is a fascinating show that will challenge your beliefs on the role of astrology in Judaism specifically, as well as for all the rest of the world.