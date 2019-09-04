Yair Lapid: I will be Prime Minister

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White), a candidate for Prime Minister as part of a rotation with Benny Gantz, rejects the allegations of disagreements at the top of the party and hopes to form a government with the Likud after the election - but without Binyamin Netanyahu.

In an interview with Yehuda Shlezinger of the Israel Hayom newspaper, Lapid commented on the leaks from the Blue and White election campaign headquarters and said that "there was no mole. It’s all a spin. There was an information security check, which is important."

Responding to Gantz’s hiring of an investigative company at a cost of half a million shekels without his knowledge, Lapid said, "We sat together and told him, ‘Benny, take care of the leaks.' That's his job, that's what needs to be done. That's fine with me."

Lapid also explained why he attacked Netanyahu this week, even after Gantz suspended the election campaign in the wake of the tensions on the northern border. "It came out at the same minute. If they had said something a minute earlier, I wouldn't have published my statement.”

Lapid said he does not see a possibility that the day after the election, Gantz will part with him and join a coalition headed by Netanyahu. "It won't happen. Benny is an honest man. I made a deal with an honest man. He said he would not sit with Netanyahu because of the indictments."

To the question, "Do you think you will ultimately be Prime Minister?" Lapid replied, "Yes. I made an agreement with honest people. When you have an agreement with honest people you feel safe."

The day after the elections, he continued, "there will be a series of phone calls that everyone will know about, and a series of phone calls that no one will know about. We will talk to Liberman, talk to Amir Peretz, I see no reason not to talk to Naftali [Bennett] and Ayelet [Shaked]. [Rafi] Peretz and [Bezalel] Smotrich cannot serve ministers, you can already see that in the short time that they have been serving.”

"We will not sit with Netanyahu. A unity government is being prevented because of one person called Netanyahu. If he steps aside, there will be a good unity government," MK Lapid added.